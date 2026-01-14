COLORADO: Jared Polis’ lame duck legislative session his time to shine.

Good God Almighty, the “democratic” socialists are ripping him apart for his simple social media post: “Today is a moment to celebrate the ouster of the brutal socialist dictator of Venezuela, who has cruelly impoverished this once-prosperous country that sits on greater oil wealth than Saudi Arabia.”

Then there’s a challenge of how God made him. No, it doesn’t matter he’s gay. In fact, that’s a box to check when running as a Democrat. The problem is he was born Jewish.

The Israel-hating, “from the river to the sea” style of antisemitism now rampant in Democratic ranks would never allow a Jew to be their presidential nominee.

Polis for VP? Again, no. Colorado’s ultra-blue electoral votes will go to whomever the Dems nominate. The VP slot will go to someone who brings the ticket a swing constituency; Colorado is a “sure thing.”

So basically, Jared Polis is now Colorado’s Rodney Dangerfield. The question is, will he lean into it?