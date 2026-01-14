GOOD LORD: Ex-CEO of Paul Newman charity for sick kids embezzled millions. “Christopher L. Butler, 49, of Porter Ranch, California, has been charged with more than a dozen felonies after allegedly stealing $5.2 million over seven years from The Painted Turtle, one of the many charities for kids with chronic or life-threatening illnesses co-founded by the late actor.”
