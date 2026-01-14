OUT ON A LIMB: White Girl George Floyd Isn’t Working.

Americans have been through too much in the past six years to be raised to hysteria over Good’s death. She doesn’t turn out to be a very sympathetic plaintiff, even post-mortem, and as the country is informed — grudgingly, and not with the participation of the legacy propaganda press — that she was part of an organized cabal of left-wing termagants trained to use their vehicles as weapons against federal law enforcement officers in order to protect illegal aliens from deportation, the case gets harder to make. (RELATED:The Media Are Agents of Propaganda)

The country is looking for prosperity. It’s looking for cultural renewal. It wants the illegals to go home and the radical leftists to shut up.

And at the end of the day, when it looks at Minnesota, what it has to say is not “we stand with Renee” but rather “where did all of our money go?”

Walz and Frey and Minnesota’s gangster attorney general, Keith Ellison, who never paid a price for organizing a kangaroo court for Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the wake of Floyd’s death, don’t have a good answer for that. All they have is a promise to eventually close the barn door now that the horses are gone.