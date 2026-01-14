MAKE SHOWERS GREAT AGAIN: Big Government Steps Out of the Shower Stall. “Eleven House Democrats crossed party lines to support Republicans in overturning the Biden-era regulation that restricted water flow in household showerheads. The resolution targeted a rule that capped gallons per minute, regardless of how many spray nozzles or settings a showerhead used.”
