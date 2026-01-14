CIVIL RIGHTS: DeStefano: ‘I will never tell Letitia James who bought my guns.’ “Orlando, Florida resident and Indie Guns owner Lawrence Michael DeStefano wants his 50,000 New York customers to know he will never give up their names, even though New York State Attorney General Leticia James has threatened to put him in prison for more than 500 years if he doesn’t comply immediately and furnish their personal information and purchase history.”