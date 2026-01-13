AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
U.S. Offers To Trade Its Liberal Women For Iranian Women https://t.co/k4aivNQ7IG pic.twitter.com/WyAektv2UC
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 13, 2026
AMERICA’S NEWSPAPER OF RECORD:
U.S. Offers To Trade Its Liberal Women For Iranian Women https://t.co/k4aivNQ7IG pic.twitter.com/WyAektv2UC
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 13, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.