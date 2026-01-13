DISPATCHES FROM THE BLUE ZONES: Raids on WA public works account could put it in the red by 2028.

Since its creation in the 1980s, the Public Works Assistance Account has existed to provide funding for revolving low-interest loans for local governments for infrastructure improvement projects.

In the decades since its creation, the state Legislature has repeatedly raided the account to plug holes in its operating budget.

That practice continues into the current biennium, and could put the account in a negative balance, depending on budget proposals from elected officials as they scramble to cover a multibillion dollar deficit driven by increased spending that has outpaced record revenue levels.