WELL, GOOD: Trump admin labels Muslim Brotherhood branches in Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt as terrorist organizations.

The departments of Treasury and State announced the actions against the Lebanese, Jordanian, and Egyptian chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood, which they said pose a risk to U.S. interests, The Associated Press reported.

The State Department designated the Muslim Brotherhood’s Lebanese branch a foreign terrorist organization, the most severe of the labels, making it a criminal offense to provide material support to the group. The Treasury Department listed the Jordanian and Egyptian branches as specially designated global terrorists for providing support to Hamas.

“These designations reflect the opening actions of an ongoing, sustained effort to thwart Muslim Brotherhood chapters’ violence and destabilization wherever it occurs,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement. “The United States will use all available tools to deprive these Muslim Brotherhood chapters of the resources to engage in or support terrorism.”