BEEGE WELBORN: Anti-ICE Types Enjoy Their Alternate Reality Heroics Until They’re Not MORE, CBS EDIT BUSTED.

One of the most befuddling and truly irritating things about all the theatrics surrounding the ICE enforcement brouhaha has been the levels of self-delusion that the Left is willing to indulge in in order to perpetuate the hysteria.

These lunatics have suspended time and reality in their demented and twisted brain housing groups.

An incident can happen, and be filmed without any alteration, then shown right in front of them, and they will immediately devise a different scenario than the one on screen out of whole cloth, as if it were some avant-garde ad-lib theater exercise.

Take, for instance, this episode (below) I watched just a second ago.

A protester has stationed themselves with their ubiquitous cell phone camera shield of steel directly against the front grill of an ICE vehicle. You can see there is a driver behind the wheel.

An agent forcibly removes the protester from the vehicle’s pathway with a good shove.

The vehicle begins to move the second the protester’s skinny frame is out of its path.

All that adds up to ‘the protester was, in fact, blocking the ICE vehicle,’ right?

Not in their world.

HE WASN’T OBSTRUCTING ANYTHING

Rational people survey says: he certainly was until he wasn’t.