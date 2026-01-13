GOOD NEWS: Fentanyl Deaths Are Dropping — And Here’s Why That’s Actually Happening. “‘An insanely powerful and addictive opioid responsible for the deaths of half a million Americans’ and ‘good news’ hardly go hand in hand. And yet some good news about fentanyl is exactly what I have for you today.”
