NIFTY: Lockheed Martin delivers record 191 F-35 fighter jets in 2025.

The current annual production rate for the F-35 now stands at five times higher than that of any other allied fighter platform still being manufactured, according to company figures.

Earlier this year, the F-35 programme surpassed one million flight hours.

In 2025, the project team also rolled out its latest software release, TR-3, and maintained a global fleet approaching 1,300 operational aircraft.

Over the same period, the aircraft saw operational use in several military contexts.

These included its involvement in suppressing Iranian air defences during Operation Midnight Hammer, accumulating nearly 5,000 mishap-free flight hours in a US Marine Corps F-35B deployment, and the shooting down of Russian drones over Poland by NATO F-35s.