THE NEW SPACE RACE: Fueling research in nuclear thermal propulsion. “Nuclear propulsion, which is only used in space, not to get to space, further falls into one of two categories: nuclear electric propulsion uses nuclear energy to generate electricity and accelerate the propellant. Nuclear thermal propulsion, which is what Hampson is researching, heats a propellant using nuclear power. A significant advantage of NTP is that it can deliver double the efficiency (or more) of the chemical equivalent for the same thrust. A disadvantage: cost and regulatory hurdles.”

Costs can be driven down. As for the other thing, as the wise man once said, “Get the hell out of my way!”