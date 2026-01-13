BRENDAN O’NEIL: Iran’s uprising and the moral bewilderment of Western youth.

They’re so drunk on anti-Westernism that the first calculation they make when a people rises up is: “Will this help or hurt America?” Fearing that the fall of the Islamic Republic would benefit the US, they balk at the thronging freedom fighters who are hell-bent on bringing about just such a fall. Hurting the white, privileged, colonialist West matters far more to these overeducated fools than freeing Iranians from the bondage of Islamist diktat.

The extraordinary valor of the young in Iran has exposed the moral bewilderment of the young in the West. Inculcated with that cruel, truthless idea that “All cultures are equally valid,” this new generation is struck dumb by a fiery foreign revolt against an Islamic government. They don’t know what to say, or even what to think. Solidarity struggles to take root in soil defiled by the cult of relativism.

The moral caution of progressives as the young of Iran fight for their lives shows just how corrupting the ideology of political correctness has been. How else to explain that we are witnessing one of the most important feminist revolts in history and yet many feminists are silent? Feminists who think being called “sweetheart” is a patriarchal crime seemingly have nothing to say about a staggeringly valiant uprising of women against the feral crushing of their rights by religious bigots.

As for the Western left – they dream of revolution yet bristle and wince at the revolution in Iran. They deluded themselves into thinking the Islamic Republic was a great counterweight against the West, against capitalism and of course against that Jewish state they hate with such curious passion. Having lost faith in the working classes of their own nations, they made a devil’s pact with radical Islam, dreaming it might deliver a deadly blow to the “Western hegemony.” They instinctively fear the mullahs’ fall.