WHAT ARE THEY DOING THESE DAYS AT THE FBI?

It’s worth noting that a small and adequately funded task force could easily identify, track, monitor, and ultimately disrupt or interdict the networks behind these paid protests. Anyone who has spent time in Special Operations understands that it would not take some massive… — Green Beret Nap Time (@GBNT1952) January 13, 2026

Exit question from the above tweet: “So, that begs the question: if our leaders could easily stop it… why haven’t they?”

Speaking of which: