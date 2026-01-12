ROGER SIMON: Time to Find Out Who’s Being Paid By Qatar.

With all that dough, you have to know you are a magnate for the second of the Seven Deadly Sins—Greed, and its partner, envy.

You can use this for all manner of purposes, political, cultural, economic, and religious.

In the process, you have on your side the widespread secularism of the West, from the USA and across Europe, actually just about anywhere, even among the most superficially religious.

In this, we have the example of Tucker Carlson, who allegedly adores and wants to buy a home in the country that is the greatest supporter of the Muslim Brotherhood, whose intent has always been the destruction of all other religions but Islam. This would include the Christianity to which Carlson passionately swears his devotion. Could his faith all just be a masquerade for something more potent, as some have alleged with receipts?