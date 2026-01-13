KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Minnesota Is Not Well — Ilhan Omar Edition. “I think we can agree that there is an inherent sleaze factor associated with all Congressional Democrats. Ethical concerns regarding some of Omar’s past (Wedding bells!) have arisen, too. One doesn’t need to overdose on imagination to believe that a massive scandal in Minnesota involving recently-arrived Somalis might, just might, get back to Omar at some point.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.