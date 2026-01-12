UGH: Vengeful Ayatollah preparing first executions of seized Iranian demonstrators as protests gain momentum & deaths mount.

Erfan Soltani, 26, was held on Saturday in a brutal crackdown by the teetering regime which has seen more than 500 protesters killed and 10,000 arrested.

t is thought he was charged with ‘waging war against God’, which is punishable by death in Iran, following his arrest in the city of Fardis, near Tehran.

Supporters say he has not been allowed legal advice and had no chance to defend himself before a verdict of death by hanging was delivered.