CHANGE? Calgarians gather to sign Alberta independence petition as data suggests sovereignty support is growing.

It says an online survey found 31 per cent of Albertans support the province becoming independent. This is up nine points from data collected by the agency in June 2023.

Support for Alberta independence rose across the province — an increase of five per cent in the Calgary Metropolitan Area to 31 per cent and 34 per cent support it in Edmonton Metropolitan Area, up five per cent.

Thirty-four per cent of Albertans living outside of the metro areas support the cause, up 11 per cent, Research Co. says.

Independence is most likely to be supported by those who voted for the United Conservative Party in the last election.

On the opposing side, Research Co. says 62 per cent are opposed to separation.

The Stay Free Alberta campaign needs nearly 178,000 signatures by May 2 to be successful.

An opposing citizen initiative petition called Alberta Forever Canada received more than 400,000 verified signatures according to Elections Alberta – and it has been submitted to the Legislative Assembly.

Albertans could vote on a referendum question potentially later this year.