January 13, 2026

IS COMMON SENSE BREAKING OUT IN CALIFORNIA? California voters hate the ‘terribly drafted, illegal’ billionaires’ tax, new poll shows.

The survey conducted by David Binder Research found that the proposed wealth-tax ballot measure initially had a slim majority of support, with 55% of voters saying they liked the idea of the one-time 5% tax on California residents worth more than $1 billion.

But support has since collapsed to just 41% of voters, while those opposed surged to 53% — after respondents heard arguments from both sides, the pollsters said.

“It’s terribly drafted, unworkable, illegal and would have hugely negative consequences to the state’s economy,” said Dan Newman, a political consultant with knowledge of the poll, told The Post on Monday.

Chamath Palihapitiya, a venture capitalist and entrepreneur who co-hosts the ALl In podcast, blasted out a tweet Saturday claiming California has lost $1 trillion in wealth in the past month alone as billionaires have fled the state to shield their assets.

“We had $2T of billionaire wealth just a few weeks ago,” Palihapitiya wrote on X.

Tell me again what 5% of nothing is.

Posted at 10:39 am by Stephen Green