IS COMMON SENSE BREAKING OUT IN CALIFORNIA? California voters hate the ‘terribly drafted, illegal’ billionaires’ tax, new poll shows.

The survey conducted by David Binder Research found that the proposed wealth-tax ballot measure initially had a slim majority of support, with 55% of voters saying they liked the idea of the one-time 5% tax on California residents worth more than $1 billion.

But support has since collapsed to just 41% of voters, while those opposed surged to 53% — after respondents heard arguments from both sides, the pollsters said.

“It’s terribly drafted, unworkable, illegal and would have hugely negative consequences to the state’s economy,” said Dan Newman, a political consultant with knowledge of the poll, told The Post on Monday.

…

Chamath Palihapitiya, a venture capitalist and entrepreneur who co-hosts the ALl In podcast, blasted out a tweet Saturday claiming California has lost $1 trillion in wealth in the past month alone as billionaires have fled the state to shield their assets.

“We had $2T of billionaire wealth just a few weeks ago,” Palihapitiya wrote on X.