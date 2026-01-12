“FOLLOW THE SCIENCE,” THEY TOLD ME…:
This explains a lot about the current state of academia https://t.co/QkqoVSWo7k pic.twitter.com/JHHNITnFtm
— skepticalifornia (@skepticaliblog) January 12, 2026
…but the scientists wouldn’t let me.
