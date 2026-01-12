WINNING: US-Taiwan near trade deal to lower tariff, boost TSMC facilities. “The Trump administration is nearing a trade deal with Taiwan to reduce its tariff rate to 15% and commit Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, opens new tab to building at least five more facilities in Arizona, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing three people familiar with the matter.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.