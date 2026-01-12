CRY HAVOC AND UNLEASH THE POLAR BEARS OF WAR!
Conquering Greenland is not going to be easy pic.twitter.com/uOqlyU7vqK
— Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) January 12, 2026
Bears in SUVs in rugged conditions? Pshaw — America has been training our own cadre of beer drinking, hard riding bears for at least a half century now:
“Anybody got a decent idea for our next commercial?”
“How about some dirty bastard driving a Jeep around like a maniac with a grizzly bear riding shotgun?”
“Now you’ve got my fucking attention.”
— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) January 12, 2026