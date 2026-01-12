CRY HAVOC AND UNLEASH THE POLAR BEARS OF WAR!

Conquering Greenland is not going to be easy pic.twitter.com/uOqlyU7vqK — Sweet Meteor O'Death (@smod4real) January 12, 2026

Bears in SUVs in rugged conditions? Pshaw — America has been training our own cadre of beer drinking, hard riding bears for at least a half century now: