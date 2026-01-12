MEANWHILE, OVER AT VODKAPUNDIT: America’s Political Parties Are Dying — What’s Next?

At a Tea Party-era CPAC conference in Washington, my PJTV colleague Bill Whittle joked at an event he hosted, “It’s nice to see so many young faces at a conservative event. The average age at these things is usually ‘deceased.'”

Jokes aside, attendance at youth-oriented CPAC is down significantly since 2009, but if you want to see just how badly both parties do with younger voters these days, look no further than Gallup’s new Political Party Identification numbers.