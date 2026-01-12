TANKER SEIZURE UPDATES: More Details Emerge About U.S. Interdiction of Russian-flagged Ship. “As a sidenote, it is worth pointing out that two of these [C-17] aircraft – 23648 and 25359 – were involved in the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu, immortalized in the film Black Hawk Down. 23648 flew as STAR 41 and was the first unit able to respond to the downing of SUPER 61, landing nearby and recovering the two Delta snipers who had survived the crash. One would later succumb to his injuries.”