CHRISTIAN TOTO: Hollywood Honors Renee Good, Ignores Hundreds Killed in Iran.

The Iranian people could use a hand right about now.

Thousands are protesting their cruel, dictatorial government, a brave stance that has stunned the world.

Well, most of the world.

The tiny sliver of land known as Hollywood couldn’t bother to address the matter at Sunday’s Golden Globes telecast. Some predicted that sorry state of affairs.