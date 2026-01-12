CHRISTIAN TOTO: Hollywood Honors Renee Good, Ignores Hundreds Killed in Iran.
The Iranian people could use a hand right about now.
Thousands are protesting their cruel, dictatorial government, a brave stance that has stunned the world.
Well, most of the world.
The tiny sliver of land known as Hollywood couldn’t bother to address the matter at Sunday’s Golden Globes telecast. Some predicted that sorry state of affairs.
Tomorrow at the Golden Globes:
Zero mentions of Iranian protests
Tons of F*** ICE rants
— Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) January 11, 2026
Still though, points to Hollywood for their epic bravery at times like this:
The bravery of Judd Apatow here in calling out the Trump Dictatorship on live television, knowing full well that he’ll be disappeared by the State within hours for speaking out. I’m in awe https://t.co/WrvmaGA4yy
— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) January 12, 2026
Evergreen: “Hollywood has the best moral compass, because it has compassion.”
—Harvey Weinstein, 2009.
Speaking of which: Melissa Gilbert Bought ‘Christmas Gifts’ for Husband Timothy Busfield’s Alleged Child Victims, Arrest Warrant States.