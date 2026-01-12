SO THIS IS WHERE THE NATION IS TODAY: Liberals Think Antifa Isn’t Real. But It Is — and It Knows How to Win. “Despite these constant distortions, the truth about antifa—what it actually is, where it comes from, what it’s accomplished—is still spectacular. ‘Antifa,’ a shortening of the word ‘antifascist,’ refers to a decentralized, underground network of radical leftists dedicated to destroying the far right. Its activists are mostly anarchists, communists, and socialists, and, though they might differ in ideology, they all subscribe to a specific militant tradition of antifascism holding that fascists need to be fought ‘by any means necessary.'”

I suppose that’s as good a definition of domestic terrorism as any, but Antifa — and its supporters like The Nation’s Christopher Mathias, always lie about the group’s intentions.

Antifa might be antifascist, but they’re certainly pro-Communist.

“By any means necessary.”