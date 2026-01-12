January 12, 2026

THE LEFT TOOK NEUROTIC PEOPLE WHO NEEDED A LITTLE HELP AND TURNED THEM INTO SHOCK TROOPS:

From the replies: “Sadly ,@BlueBoxDave they are indirectly recruited and trained. The day Good was shot, a 37 yo woman I know well said, ‘I hope you feel differently when that happens to me.’ She has now joined activist groups and handed her mother an envelope to be opened in the event of death.”

Posted at 9:20 am by Stephen Green