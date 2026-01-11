TRIGGERNOMETRY INTERVIEWS GREG GUTFELD (Video):

Exit quote: “For a long time, we were—using the Dean Wormer analogy from Animal House—we were Dean Wormer, the evil head of the college, and the left was Animal House. I always felt my role was to somehow flip that. And that’s what you’re seeing now: the scolds, the humorless people—the Karens of the world—are on the left. The people on the right are the ones having fun, being a bit reckless here and there, but that’s part of free speech. We’re sharing the risk. We’re not scared anymore. And I think that’s really the answer to your question.”