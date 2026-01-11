YOU DON’T SAY: Frey says ‘everybody could have done more to prevent fraud’ in Minnesota.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) commented on a recent fraud scandal in his state that has drawn national attention, saying, “You do not hold an entire community, any community, accountable for the actions of individuals.”

“Obviously, everybody could have done more to prevent fraud. And I think that’s a fair point to make. You do more to prevent fraud. And you look what he’s doing right now. He’s setting up a whole bunch of infrastructure to do that. And by the way, look, the fraud’s real. We’ve all got to acknowledge it,” Frey told NBC News’s Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press,” referencing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D).