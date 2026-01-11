NEVER GIVE UP YOUR GUNS: Venezuela’s Brutal Interior Minister Touts the State’s Monopoly on Arms. “Venezuela’s Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello runs the colectivos. The US has put a $25 million bounty on his head. Undeterred, he’s bragged on video about the disarmed state of the people in Venezuela, that he says is, ‘contributing to the calm.'”
