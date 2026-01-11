PERSPECTIVE:

Russia's full scale war against Ukraine, which Moscow started on 24th February of 2022, lasts now exactly as long as the German-Soviet war in WW2, exactly 1,418 days. This ludicrous number is for Russia a total embarrassment, especially when reflecting that Russia hasn't… pic.twitter.com/VEztSHn9Fk — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) January 11, 2026

Stalin’s Red Army required just 820 days from the end of the Battle of Stalingrad to capture Berlin — a distance of about 1,380 miles, fighting the entire way.

In the 1,418 days since Russia’s the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, their forces hold nothing further than 20-25 miles from the territories captured in 2014.

Winning? Losing? I don’t know. But I’m damn sure that 1,418 days of this is a pointless, stpuid waste.