“CROWD FOR HIRE:” Crowd-for-Hire Boss Says He Wants Nothing to Do With ‘Any Form of Illegal Protest’ in Minneapolis.
It’s been a certainty for quite some time that many of the “protestors” tearing up the streets in Minneapolis and Portland, just to name a couple of (leftist) cities, were being paid to be there. Shadowy figures behind the scenes, who may or may not be named Soros, are funneling cash and strangely professional-looking signs into these riots. Ever notice how fast those strangely specific, professionally printed signs turn up? That can’t be cheap.
There is also a guy who organizes protests-for-hire on the up and up. Every cat its own rat and all that, you know. His name is Adam Swart, and he runs an outfit called Crowds on Demand. The difference between the protestors blocking streets in Minneapolis right now and Mr. Swart’s business is that Mr. Swart has scruples. He wants nothing to do with these Minneapolis debacles.
Adam Swart, chief executive officer of Crowds on Demand, told Fox News Digital his firm “would not touch the Minneapolis protests with a 10-foot pole,” citing blocked roadways, obstruction of federal agents, and threats against authorities following a fatal shooting during an ICE enforcement operation.
“Blocking roadways, obstructing federal agents, and threatening authorities are illegal, and we don’t engage in any form of illegal protest,” Swart said, warning the chaos playing out on city streets will have the opposite effect demonstrators claim to want. “The impact of these protests will actually be to increase ICE operations, not decrease them.”
As the late P.J. O’Rourke wrote in his 1991 magnum opus, Parliament of Whores:
Not long after Andy [Ferguson] and I met, we were driving down Pennsylvania Avenue and encountered some or another noisy pinko demonstration. “How come,” I asked Andy, “whenever something upsets the Left, you see immediate marches and parades and rallies with signs already printed and rhyming slogans already composed, whereas whenever something upsets the Right, you see two members of the Young Americans for Freedom waving a six-inch American flag?” “We have jobs,” said Andy.
And so do they!
Same professional protestor found at 100 different protests https://t.co/1lf5ymWfyN
January 11, 2026