IS THIS WHY THE MEDIA ISN’T COVERING THE IRAN PROTESTS?

Yet, why isn’t this being covered in our media? It’s a significant story, a massive one. I understand that we have mayhem in the streets of our cities, spurred by insane leftists who are enraged that one of their own was shot after she accelerated her vehicle toward a federal agent in Minneapolis. Both can be covered, and this tweet explained why it’s being suffocated. It was posted by the Institute for Justice’s Tahmineh Dehbozorgi. It’s a brutal takedown of the media’s coverage of Islam, their refusal to analyze properly, and how woke paradigms and historical illiteracy have framed everything incorrectly as a result:

The Western liberal media is ignoring the Iranian uprising because explaining it would force an admission it is desperate to avoid: the Iranian people are rebelling against Islam itself, and that fact shatters the moral framework through which these institutions understand the… https://t.co/4G0UEvL0YO — Tahmineh Dehbozorgi (@DeTahmineh) January 9, 2026

As Gil Scott-Heron sang in 1971, the revolution will not be televised – and “unexpectedly,” it won’t gain the support of rock musicians either, as they’re too busy raging for the mullahs:

