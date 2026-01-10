OCEANIA HAS ALWAYS BEEN AT WAR WITH HAMAS: Zohran Mamdani Calls Hamas A “Terrorist Organisation” Amid New York Protests.

As I said earlier today, chants in support of a terrorist organization have no place in our city. We will continue to ensure New Yorkers’ safety entering and exiting houses of worship as well as the constitutional right to protest. pic.twitter.com/0J4GXWigiv — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) January 9, 2026

And he was far from alone, as the left suddenly pivots away from open support of Hamas:

Why are the Democrats suddenly switching this gear? https://t.co/rsrHgkcam3 — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) January 10, 2026

You have AOC and Mamdani coming out condemning Hamas and then Pritzker tweeting this out. Something is going on. Messaging has been delivered and messaging is driven by polling. https://t.co/eHGhRDRR3o — Aristonkle (@ParanoidPol) January 10, 2026

Why are the Democrats suddenly switching gears on this, all at once and all together? https://t.co/XAf3OVB9Fp — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) January 10, 2026

Hamas is a terrorist organization that calls for the genocide of Jews.



No matter your political beliefs, this type of rhetoric is disgusting, it's dangerous, and it has no place in New York. pic.twitter.com/Uz74y6uHBB — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 9, 2026

Let’s be clear: Hamas is a terrorist organization committed to the destruction of Jews while imposing its brutal rule on Palestinians. Chanting support for Hamas is antisemitic and unacceptable. This hate must have no place in NYC, in the U.S. or around the world, and must be… https://t.co/q25BYGlqEd — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) January 9, 2026

They expect the mullahs to lose and for payoff records to come out. https://t.co/pzkJC1gl9b — @instapundit (@instapundit) January 10, 2026

This is the least "bad" explanation for the rapid Dem shift – hopefully @FBIDirectorKash and @AGPamBondi are about to roll up the nationwide "Pro-Palestinian" terror supporting network and establishment Dems want to avoid the fallout. https://t.co/MRJQ3TjdmH — William A. Jacobson (@wajacobson) January 10, 2026

Or perhaps the answer is even simpler: