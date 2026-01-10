BRIGITTE BARDOT’S FIERCE FEMINISM DEFIED EVERYONE ELSE’S SCRIPTS:

Everyone adored Bardot as long as she squeezed into the narrow window of femininity that men had built for her.

She was the girl next door and the soft-edged starlet.

Until she did the unthinkable and insisted on being a fully free woman.

One who wouldn’t play by the rules of men, society or even the feminist script.

She rejected motherhood even after giving birth, vocally defended women’s reproductive rights that wouldn’t become law in France for another 15 years and refused to define herself by someone else’s expectations of who or what a woman should be or do.

Her insistence on nonconformity, owning her body and her choices, made social conservatives — both men and women — squirm.

But the feminist movement has never quite known what to do with her either, because she didn’t recite their talking points verbatim.

As a free and independent thinker, she didn’t reliably march in lockstep with any ideology beyond that of freedom itself.

Over the years, Bardot spoke out against France’s lax migration policies and faced several hate-speech convictions for criticizing everything from the religious slaughter of sheep by newcomers to the country, to rapid demographic shifts.

The former became a genuine debate in France’s 2012 elections, six years after she’d written a letter to the interior minister about it.

As for the latter — let’s just say that France and much of Europe are now scrambling to resolve the problem in ways that would make her original letters seem quaint, including deporting asylum seekers to other countries.

Bardot was just ahead of the curve, yet again.

When the #MeToo movement swept Hollywood in 2018, Bardot called the whole thing “hypocritical,” adding that some women “flirt with producers to get a role.”

In other words, she refused to play the part of the victim when the script demanded it. And for that, she was once again deemed inconvenient.

Even in death, her fierce independence has made some uncomfortable.