January 10, 2026

IT’S LIES, ALL THE WAY DOWN:

“The entire city and state leadership, all run by Democrats, organized an emergency press conference to condemn the federal agents, reject DHS’ statement and to express support with the violent suspects, who they called the ‘victims.’ Local and national media also misled the public about the shooting.”

Andy’s full report here: Who Is the Suspected Tren de Aragua Sex Ring Operative in Alleged Border Patrol Portland Truck Attack?

Posted at 10:14 am by Stephen Green