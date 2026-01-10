IT’S LIES, ALL THE WAY DOWN:

Portland Police @ChiefBobDay cries at a press conference after having to affirm that @DHSgov was correct in stating that the illegal Venezuelan migrants accused of trying to run down Border Patrol have ties to Tren de Aragua. Chief Day admitted that he hesitated to share the…

“The entire city and state leadership, all run by Democrats, organized an emergency press conference to condemn the federal agents, reject DHS’ statement and to express support with the violent suspects, who they called the ‘victims.’ Local and national media also misled the public about the shooting.”

Andy’s full report here: Who Is the Suspected Tren de Aragua Sex Ring Operative in Alleged Border Patrol Portland Truck Attack?