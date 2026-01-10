CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Da Nang Dick Blumenthal’s BCCA Bill is a Back Door Ploy to Enable Infinite Firearm Purchase Waiting Periods. “The bill, featuring a who’s who of gun control co-sponsors like Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), would prohibit federally licensed firearm retailers from completing a firearm transfer to the prospective buyer until the FBI National Instant Criminal Background Check System verification returns an approval. This would be a dramatic change that would repeal the long-standing three-business-day Brady Bill safeguard Congress included to prevent government delay from becoming government denial.”