IRAN: Over 200 dead in Tehran as regime forces open fire on protesters. “Iran’s in big trouble. It looks to me that the people are taking over certain cities that nobody thought were really possible,” [Trump] said in a video circulated on social media. “We’re watching. I made the statement very strongly that if they start killing people like they have in the past, we will get involved.”
