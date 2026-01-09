BEN SHAPIRO: Tim Walz Warns Of ‘Civil War’ And Proves He Has No Moral Authority Left.

The situation in Minnesota continues to roil the waters.

We are looking at the very real possibility of a standoff between the state government led by Governor Tim Walz — the failed vice presidential candidate who just had to step away from a third-term run in Minnesota because of the allegations of fraud — and the federal government.

On Thursday, Walz — who is in a world of hurt politically right now because of the Somali fraud scandal — compared this moment to the Civil War. Apparently, it is now the Civil War if you send ICE to enforce arrest warrants against criminals in this country.

Walz stated:

When things looked really bleak it was Minnesota’s first that held that line for the nation on that July 3rd, 1863. And I think now we may be in that moment; that the nation is looking to us to hold the line on democracy, to hold the line on decency, to hold the line on accountability, and more than that, to rise up as neighbors and simply say, we can look out for one another. We can have differences. But we proved to the world going on 250 years that our democracy could hold. It feels to me like we’re at one of those inflection points.

I’ve said many, many times that when you have high-level politicians talking this way, it is truly bad for the country. When you say we are at the point where we are going to go to war with one another and a civil war is about to break out, and it’s the end of the country, these statements turn into self-perpetuating prophecies.

That’s because the more people believe they can’t get along with their neighbors, that there is no basis for a common Americanism, the more they are likely to see each other as enemies and not political opponents.