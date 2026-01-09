January 9, 2026

IT’S COME TO THIS: Not Satire: UAE Cuts Funding For Students In UK Because They May Encounter Radical Islam.

In today’s edition of too crazy to parody…

Yes, you read that right.

The UAE — United ARAB Emirates, a Muslim country — is cutting funding for students studying abroad in the United Kingdom because they don’t want radical Islamists influencing them.

The Times of London is actually reporting this rather disturbing news that England, the former crown of Christendom, is a hotspot for Islamic radicalization — so much so that Islamic countries are distancing themselves.

Here’s the London Times article: UAE limiting students coming to UK over Muslim Brotherhood concerns.

UPDATE: Oh, to be in England:

Posted at 6:30 pm by Ed Driscoll