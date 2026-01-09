IT’S COME TO THIS: Not Satire: UAE Cuts Funding For Students In UK Because They May Encounter Radical Islam.

In today’s edition of too crazy to parody…

BREAKING: The UAE announces it will cuts funds for citizens who want to study in the UK out of fear of Emirati students being radicalized by Muslim Brotherhood Islamists on British campuses. An Arab state now views a European state as a dangerous Islamist radicalization hotspot pic.twitter.com/uqCxDuDwvr — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 9, 2026

Yes, you read that right. The UAE — United ARAB Emirates, a Muslim country — is cutting funding for students studying abroad in the United Kingdom because they don’t want radical Islamists influencing them. The Times of London is actually reporting this rather disturbing news that England, the former crown of Christendom, is a hotspot for Islamic radicalization — so much so that Islamic countries are distancing themselves.

Here’s the London Times article: UAE limiting students coming to UK over Muslim Brotherhood concerns.

UPDATE: Oh, to be in England: