GEORGE MF WASHINGTON: New Year Observations and Predictions for Hollywood’s Near Future.

First things first… Happy 2026… I guess. If you look around the media these days, particularly conservative media where no love has been lost for Hollywood, you’ll see that the prevailing wisdom is that the movies as we have always known them are a dead man walking… that the zombie of theatrical motion pictures will shamble on for a while, maybe even for years. But that it will eventually fall over dead, unable to generate enough power even to keep its own legs moving one foot after the other for want of a single fan willing to leave their house and pay to enter a theater.

Not me – I want to click on a Website showing which movies are playing in nearby cities and be overwhelmed with choices that I can’t wait to see on a big screen. But that hasn’t been the case since Covid shut down the moviegoing experience, and afterwards, Hollywood decided to roll over and DEI rather than churn out watchable content for mass audiences. Will that ever happen again? Read the whole thing.