OLD AND BUSTED: The Summer of Love.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan showed no sense of urgency to end the anarchy in her city during an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Thursday evening, being shockingly cavalier when asked how long it will continue.

“How long do you think Seattle and those few blocks look like this?” Cuomo asked.

“I don’t know. We could have a Summer of Love!” Durkan replied with a smile. Durken was referencing the 1967 convergence of hippies on San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

Cuomo didn’t seem to buy her response. “Well, tell that to the police who are supposed to be in that precinct, though. But I understand your sentiment, Mayor.”