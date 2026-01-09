OLD AND BUSTED: The Summer of Love.
Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan showed no sense of urgency to end the anarchy in her city during an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Thursday evening, being shockingly cavalier when asked how long it will continue.
“How long do you think Seattle and those few blocks look like this?” Cuomo asked.
“I don’t know. We could have a Summer of Love!” Durkan replied with a smile. Durken was referencing the 1967 convergence of hippies on San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.
Cuomo didn’t seem to buy her response. “Well, tell that to the police who are supposed to be in that precinct, though. But I understand your sentiment, Mayor.”
—“Facepalm: Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan Says Anarchy in City Could Be ‘a Summer of Love,'” Matt Margolis, PJ Media, June 12th, 2020.
The New Coldness? The Winter of Love!
🚨 BREAKING: An “AUTONOMOUS ZONE” has been declared by leftists in Minneapolis, and is being referred to as a “NO-GO ZONE” for police
This zone spans for SEVERAL BLOCKS, and residents are BARRED from driving to their homes.
THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MUST END THIS.
Makeshift… pic.twitter.com/D11d0IIDIj
— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 9, 2026
Curiously, they’re building a wall to keep the unwanted out of their “autonomous zone:”
A No-Go zone has been put up in Minneapolis.
Its funny they put up walls and barriers to keep people out, but they didn't want border walls to keep illegal aliens out, which sparked this whole situation in the first place. pic.twitter.com/W8fJW2xC5c
— Paratrooper Brady (@paratroopbrady) January 8, 2026