DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE:

I don't remember any Democrats holding protests for this white woman who was killed, or calling for action to stop it from happening again. I never once heard them yell "say her name." They are hypocrites—disgusting, two-faced POS who protect criminals. pic.twitter.com/0rWdeAShd6 — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) January 9, 2026

Earlier:

One thing we know for certain. If Renee Nicole Good had been killed by an illegal alien, it would not have even made the news. pic.twitter.com/TzeOBxQrLi — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) January 8, 2026

Curiously, some of her fellow true believers to the cause are having trouble worshiping a fallen kamikaze:

Lefties used to love their martyrs and revere them not long ago. Loathing your martyrs is a bad sign for an ideology. https://t.co/YbclnLzXZy — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) January 9, 2026

You can literally die in service to the Eternal Progressive Omnicause and Leftists will still repudiate you because you’re White. It’s just like that soldier who set himself on fire for Gaza and then Leftists began tweeting about how their own followers “better not celebrate a… https://t.co/7LnaeRmHPg — Christian Heiens 🏛 (@ChristianHeiens) January 9, 2026

Tweet continues: “It’s just like that soldier who set himself on fire for Gaza and then Leftists began tweeting about how their own followers ‘better not celebrate a white man who wore a uniform’. Never before has an ideology demanded total obedience and sacrifice to the point of offering up your own life while simultaneously treating its own adherents as subhuman. We are dealing with a level of psychological derangement that will bewilder future generations for as long as records of this era exist.”