WELL, WHEN YOU PUT IT LIKE THAT…:

In 2022, Biden and Democrats forced Venmo & PayPal to report transactions of $600+ to the IRS. In 2026, Democrats don't want a single investigation into the $9,000,000,000 Somali fraud. Think about this for a moment. pic.twitter.com/Uucgcqv3LX — Christian Collins (@CollinsforTX) January 7, 2026

My takeaway is that anyone with even a small (but honest) side hustle is too ambitious for the Democrats. But large-scale fraud, now that they can get behind.

Again, follow the money — nobody turns a blind eye to that much theft without wetting their beaks.