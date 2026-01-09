KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: The Communism Isn’t Working, So Let’s Communism Harder. “This wasn’t exactly the ‘come to Jesus’ moment you might hope and think it was. Rather than admit that Cuba’s disastrous experiment has been a failure, he insisted that the communists try their communism even harder, suggesting that ‘every problem must be addressed from the party’s foundation, with greater discipline, ideological firmness, and by going the extra mile as militants.'”