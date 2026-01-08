SERIOUSLY, HE SAID THAT: Keith Ellison says his office has ‘done enough’ to combat fraud.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison brushed aside criticisms of his office’s handling of widespread fraud in Minnesota during a CNN interview this week, even as he acknowledged the state is grappling with criminal abuse of taxpayer programs.

Ellison appeared on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” where he was pressed on exploding fraud scandals across state agencies.

“Not that fraud is not a problem. Of course it’s a problem, and of course we have to prosecute it, and of course we have been prosecuting it,” Ellison said.

When asked if his office had done enough, he doubled down. “Of course we’ve done enough. And we’re doing more every single day,” he said. “This is a political matter. This is not a serious thing.”