“EXPERT” DOESN’T MEAN WHAT IT ONCE DID:
"Experts are stunned…"
The phrase of the decade https://t.co/nBOZbLHbrY
— Lomez (@L0m3z) January 8, 2026
Related:
🚨 HOLY SMOKES. The Atlanta Fed just SURGED the Quarter 4 GDP forecast to a whopping +5.4%
This is huge.
Trump's economy really is gearing up for a BOOM in 2026! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YrXcWA5ZOk
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026
If you want to escape, say, $38 trillion in debt, you can either default, inflate, or grow your way out.
Trump has chosen that last option.