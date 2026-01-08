“EXPERT” DOESN’T MEAN WHAT IT ONCE DID:

"Experts are stunned…" The phrase of the decade https://t.co/nBOZbLHbrY — Lomez (@L0m3z) January 8, 2026

Related:

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. The Atlanta Fed just SURGED the Quarter 4 GDP forecast to a whopping +5.4% This is huge. Trump's economy really is gearing up for a BOOM in 2026! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YrXcWA5ZOk — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 8, 2026

If you want to escape, say, $38 trillion in debt, you can either default, inflate, or grow your way out.

Trump has chosen that last option.