GREAT MOMENTS IN LATE NIGHT ENTERTAINMENT:

In case you were wondering why CBS is letting Stephen Colbert go, he recalls "seeing Soviet posters basically saying 'in the west women are not allowed to do any of this.' There was a forward-looking feminist agenda to the communist enterprise." While Puck News's Julia Ioffe,… pic.twitter.com/lsNn8dvRGJ — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) January 6, 2026

That feminist agenda was so forward-looking that a decade ago, the New York Times was assuring its readers that the Soviet Union was basically one giant Playboy Mansion: Why Women Had Better Sex Under Socialism.