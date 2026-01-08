ARE THESE THE SAME EXPERTS WHO HELPED ENGINEER A DECADES-LONG OBESITY CRISIS? RFK Jr. rolls out new dietary guidelines backing more protein and full-fat dairy. “The new recommendations drew mixed reactions from experts, who criticized the emphasis on meat and dairy while praising limits on ultraprocessed foods and added sugars.”
Update: New guidelines just dropped. Eat accordingly.
BREAKING NEWS: Democrats release their own food pyramid in response to RFK's pic.twitter.com/uCfdaQbHti
— Carnivore Aurelius ©🥩 ☀️🦙 (@AlpacaAurelius) January 8, 2026