January 8, 2026

ARE THESE THE SAME EXPERTS WHO HELPED ENGINEER A DECADES-LONG OBESITY CRISIS? RFK Jr. rolls out new dietary guidelines backing more protein and full-fat dairy. “The new recommendations drew mixed reactions from experts, who criticized the emphasis on meat and dairy while praising limits on ultraprocessed foods and added sugars.”

Update: New guidelines just dropped. Eat accordingly.

Posted at 12:45 pm by Stephen Green