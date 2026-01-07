January 7, 2026

SPRING FASCISM PREVIEW:

Indeed:

Come spring however, and as Jon Gabriel wrote in 2024: Welcome to protest season, where the cause changes but the tactics stay the same. “One year, statues are toppled and the next, Jews are bullied, but it’s amazing how the far-left treats such wildly diverse issues with the same small toolbox. It has ever been thus. As one radical wrote for a Students for a Democratic Society publication in the 1960s, ‘The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.’”

