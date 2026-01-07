SPRING FASCISM PREVIEW:

Agitated & organized by large networks of communists & leftist extremists, a large crowd gathered in Minneapolis where the car-ramming anti-ICE rioter was shot dead. They chant about how every person must be allowed in because the US is "stolen land." pic.twitter.com/kkVvJ0YGmK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2026

Two reasons we will not have a "George Floyd" situation in Minnesota… 1) The woman was white. 2) It's winter and ain't nobody of color rioting for a white woman in twenty below weather. — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) January 7, 2026

Come spring however, and as Jon Gabriel wrote in 2024: Welcome to protest season, where the cause changes but the tactics stay the same. “One year, statues are toppled and the next, Jews are bullied, but it’s amazing how the far-left treats such wildly diverse issues with the same small toolbox. It has ever been thus. As one radical wrote for a Students for a Democratic Society publication in the 1960s, ‘The issue is never the issue. The issue is always the revolution.’”